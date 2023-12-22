Out of control wildfire destroys homes near Perth

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Perth
The alert warned that the fire posed a threat to lives and homes

A helicopter dropping water to control the blaze. Pic/AP

A wildfire burning out of control on the outskirts of the Australian west coast city of Perth on Thursday appeared to have destroyed or damaged a number of homes. An emergency warning was issued for the eastern suburb of Parkerville where the fire started on Thursday morning. The alert warned that the fire posed a threat to lives and homes.


Aerial video showed at least one house destroyed and others alight on Thursday. But the extent of the damage would not be known until inspection crews are able to survey the fire zone. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Western Australia Premier Roger Cook described a “troubling situation” where Perth’s urban fringe meets heavily wooded hills.


“We all have grave concerns for the fire and in Parkerville and our hearts go out to all those people who are involved in that incident,” Cook told reporters. Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the blaze continued to escalate despite the efforts of firefighters and water bombing aircraft. The fire had razed 90 hectares (220 acres) by early afternoon.


world news perth australia International news news

