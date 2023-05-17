Breaking News
Pak high court extends Imran Khan’s bails in two cases

17 May,2023  |  Islamabad
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s bail till June 8.

Imran Khan

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday extended the bails of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.


A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions and the manhandling of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha by Khan’s supporters. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s bail till June 8. 



The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Khan’s petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case last week that sparked violent protests by his supporters.


‘Good to see you Imran Khan’

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who was criticised by the ruling alliance for greeting Khan in the Supreme Court with the words “good to see you”, clarified on Tuesday that it was part of court etiquette and carried no political connotation. Bandial made these remarks during Khan’s appearance after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

