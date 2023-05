Pak says no martial law

Officers say Pak Army can’t be divided, believes in democracy

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s convoy overrun by supporters celebrating his release. Pic/PTI

Pakistan’s Army has ruled out the possibility of imposing martial law in the country amidst the political turmoil and deteriorating law and order situation following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Army chief General Asim Munir and the entire military leadership believe in democracy.

The remarks of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry came after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan’s arrest, in which Army’s installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, were also targeted.

“There is no question of imposing martial law in the country,” he said, adding that Army chief General Asim Munir, and the entire military leadership along with him believe in democracy. The Army remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75 year history through three coups.

He also rejected social media rumours about resignations by top Army officers or anyone disobeying the military discipline. “No one in the Army has resigned and no one has disobeyed any order,” the military spokesman said on Friday. He also rejected the impression of division within the army in the wake of attacks on military facilities during protests following the arrest of Khan. “Despite the internal and external propaganda, the army is united and will remain,” he said.

Major General Chaudhry further said that the army is united despite internal miscreants and external enemies. “The dream of dividing the Pakistan Army will remain a dream. The Army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir and will remain united,” he said. The Army has come under scanner after showing no response when the rioters ransacked the residence of Corps Commander Lahore after Khan was arrested on May 9.

At least 10 people have been killed in the violence that erupted after Khan’s dramatic arrest by the paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. The unrest in the country has come to a halt for now as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has provided blanket relief to Khan.

