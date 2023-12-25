Pak SC returns appeal against conviction of ex-PM Imran Khan

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 December,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Islamabad
The petition was filed with a plea to overturn the August 5 conviction of Khan by an additional sessions judge of the IHC for illegally selling state gifts, Dawn News reported

Imran Khan. File pic/AFP

Pakistan’s Supreme Court office has returned an appeal seeking to set aside the three-year conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, according to a media report on Sunday.


The registrar’s office on Saturday returned the appeal moved by 71-year-old Khan through his counsel Latif Khosa under Article 185 of the Constitution, challenging December 11, 2023, Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision of rejecting a similar plea for lacking requirements, including the absence of actual controversies or chronology of the past litigation.


The petition was filed with a plea to overturn the August 5 conviction of Khan by an additional sessions judge of the IHC for illegally selling state gifts, Dawn News reported.


The Toshakhana case is based on the allegations that the the former premier violated the Toshakhana or state repository rules.

All gifts given by foreign leaders to Pakistani top leaders on their trips are kept in the Toshakhana. The registrar’s office, however, returned the appeal with observations that the same was suffering from several deficiencies, like the concise statement.

