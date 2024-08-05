Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan 3 killed 4 injured due to heavy rains in Tank district

Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured due to heavy rains in Tank district

Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Pakistan
ANI |

Top

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured, as per ARY News

Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured due to heavy rains in Tank district

A man on a cycle and a woman with her infant wade through a flooded street Lahore, on Friday. PICS/AFP

Listen to this article
Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured due to heavy rains in Tank district
x
00:00

An incident occurred due to heavy rain in the Kot-Murtaza area of Tank District in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting inthe loss of three lives and leaving four others injured, ARY News reported. The roof of three rooms in a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, due to which a woman and her two children died while four other family members got injured.


The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured, as per ARY News. The deceased were identified as Asma Bibi wife of Rehman, her daughter Sadia Bibi and son Waheed Ullah while the injured included Rehman and his three sons named Naseeb Ullah, Irfan and Asmat Ullah.



The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Tank after administering first aid to them on the spot. It is pertinent to mention here that the Tank district and suburbs were receiving heavy torrential rains. The Tank-South Waziristan road has also been closed to traffic due to a flood-like situation in streams and Nullahs.


The flood alert has also been issued and all the departments concerned, including Rescue 1122 were directed to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 4 to 7, Geo News reported.

According to the weather department, the monsoon system will bring light to heavy rain, with some areas potentially receiving up to 100mm of rainfall. The department has warned that most parts of the city can expect rainfall between 40mm to 60mm, with some areas possibly breaking records. According to the weather office, the urban metropolis is also likely to experience rain showers on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news pakistan International news news heavy rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK