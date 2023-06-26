Pakistan army on Monday terminated the services of three senior army officers who failed in their duties on May 9, including one three-star officer and a lieutenant general, Express Tribune reported.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the events of May 9 were "undoubtedly" a conspiracy against Pakistan and one which was being planned for months.

"From punishments handed out, you may believe that the military does not discriminate when holding accountable its own," the military spokesperson said in a press conference.

He added that inquiry commissions, headed by major-general rank officers, were carried out following the events of May 9.

"Following a deliberate accountability process, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to maintain the security and honour of military garrisons, installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters."

"Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been fired and disciplinary proceedings against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed."

Referring to trials in military courts, Sharif said those being tried will have the right of appeal in the apex court. He said that military courts have remained active under the Pakistan Army Act, and 102 cases are currently under trial.

He reiterated that everyone who was involved in the events of May 9 will be held accountable. "A granddaughter of a retired four-star general and the son-in-law of another four-star general are also in military custody," said DG ISPR.

The military spokesperson said the purpose of addressing the media today was to provide "facts" regarding the events of May 9. Riots broke out after the arrest of the PTI chief, with rioters targetting military facilities and monuments dedicated to the martyrs.

During the press conference, Maj Gen Sharif also played a video montage with testimonies from family members of the martyrs.

"The incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country," said the spokesperson and added that what the enemies of the country could not achieve in 76 years, some "miscreants and their facilitators did".

He also said that the incident was “undoubtedly a conspiracy against Pakistan”. "The events of May 9 will neither be forgotten, nor will planners and facilitators of it be forgiven."

"The investigation carried out till now has proven that May 9 was being planned for the past several months," elaborated the major-general and added that "under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army". (Agencies)