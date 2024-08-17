Pakistan confirms case of new mpox variant

The case, in a man who had recently returned from a Middle Eastern country, is only the second confirmed case of the new variant outside of Africa

This is Asia’s first mpox case. REPRESENTATION PIC

Pakistan’s health ministry said Friday it has identified the first case of a new mpox variant that might be more easily transmitted, days after WHO declared the spread of mpox a global health emergency.

The case, in a man who had recently returned from a Middle Eastern country, is only the second confirmed case of the new variant outside of Africa. The first case was reported by authorities in Sweden.

