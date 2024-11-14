Breaking News
Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in Section 144 violation case

Updated on: 14 November,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The charges, which also included breaches of the Amplifier Act and other regulations, were dismissed by Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood.

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan. File Pic/AP

A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aides in a case involving Section 144 violations.


A district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed the charges, acquitting Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed, and Ali Nawaz. The charges, which also included breaches of the Amplifier Act and other regulations, were dismissed by Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood.


The case was filed on August 20, 2022, alleging violations of public order during the PTI party-led protests.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pakistan imran khan islamabad world news International news

