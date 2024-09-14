The FIA returned empty-handed after Khan, 71, insisted that he would not join the interrogation without the presence of his lawyers

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan. File Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Imran Khan ‘incited’ govt officials to mutiny, booked x 00:00

Pakistan’s top investigating agency has registered a case against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly inciting government officials to mutiny through his social media posts, according to a media report.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team comprising investigation and technical officers visited the Adiala Jail to question Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in connection with a controversial post on his official X account. The FIA returned empty-handed after Khan, 71, insisted that he would not join the interrogation without the presence of his lawyers.

On Friday, Khan posted a long note on his X account, which said, “This is not the first time in the history of this country that one individual (referring to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir) has put the entire country at stake to protect his hold on power. [General] Yahya Khan also betrayed the Awami League and [Bangladesh President and revolutionary] Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to stay in power.”

