Adiala Jail restrictions are not aimed at Imran Khan
'Adiala Jail restrictions are not aimed at Imran Khan'

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

On Tuesday, Geo News had reported that Punjab’s Home Department citing a security alert has restricted all forms of visits, meetings, and interviews within Adiala Jail.

‘Adiala Jail restrictions are not aimed at Imran Khan’

The Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is serving time. Pic/X

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was barred for two-weeks from holding meetings at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he is currently serving sentence, the Punjab government clarified that the restrictions have been put in place due to security concerns.


On Tuesday, Geo News had reported that Punjab’s Home Department citing a security alert has restricted all forms of visits, meetings, and interviews within Adiala Jail. Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari said her party—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz—was not seeking revenge. “This move wasn’t made to take away any facility from Imran Khan. There is a serious threat alert, which is being investigated.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


