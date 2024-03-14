‘Adiala Jail restrictions are not aimed at Imran Khan’

On Tuesday, Geo News had reported that Punjab’s Home Department citing a security alert has restricted all forms of visits, meetings, and interviews within Adiala Jail.

The Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is serving time. Pic/X

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was barred for two-weeks from holding meetings at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he is currently serving sentence, the Punjab government clarified that the restrictions have been put in place due to security concerns.

On Tuesday, Geo News had reported that Punjab’s Home Department citing a security alert has restricted all forms of visits, meetings, and interviews within Adiala Jail. Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari said her party—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz—was not seeking revenge. “This move wasn’t made to take away any facility from Imran Khan. There is a serious threat alert, which is being investigated.”

