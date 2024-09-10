Breaking News
Pakistan: Imran Khan's party challenges ECP's inquiry on its intra-party elections

Updated on: 10 September,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  Lahore
ANI |

PTI Chairman Barrister Ghar Ali Khan filed a petition on Monday in the LHC against the ECP for conducting an inquiry into the party's elections

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party challenges ECP's inquiry on its intra-party elections

Imran Khan. Pic/AFP

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) inquiry into the party's intra-party elections in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.


PTI Chairman Barrister Ghar Ali Khan filed a petition on Monday in the LHC against the ECP for conducting an inquiry into the party's elections, as per ARY News report.



The petition, filed through lawyer Azhar Bhandari, also challenged the non-return of seized goods during a raid on the PTI office. In the petition, the party argued that the ECP's behavior towards it is 'biased', requesting the court to declare its acts as null and void, as per ARY News report.


Earlier on September 6, the ECP dismissed all four miscellaneous applications submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the intra-party election case.

A 10-page decision was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, penned by Sindh's member, Nisar Durrani. PTI's objection against ECP's jurisdiction in the intra-party elections and its request to postpone the case proceedings were struck down.

The ECP in its verdict advised PTI to approach the court for the return of documents taken from the party office. The decision emphasized that under Section 208 of the Election Act 2017, it is the Commission's responsibility to review legal requirements.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also highlighted its duty to examine the facts before issuing certificates under Section 209(3), ARY News reported.

Earlier on June 30, the Pakistan Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) why it excluded Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the general elections, thereby forfeiting its claim to reserved seats, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

As a member of the full-court bench of the Supreme Court heard the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) appeal against the denial of reserved seats for women and minorities, Justice Athar Minallah directed the ECP to satisfy the court that it provided a 'level playing field' to all political parties, "including PTI, before, during, and after the February 8 general elections."

imran khan pakistan news world news International news

