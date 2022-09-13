Pakistan: Imran Khan's bail extended till September 20 in anti-terrorism case

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to "terrorise" police officials and the judiciary, reported Geo News

Imran Khan. File Pic

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's bail was extended till September 20 in an anti-terrorism case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted an extension in the pre-arrest bail plea of Imran Khan in a terror case for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20, reported Geo News.

Last month, the court took notice of the former prime minister's speech at a public rally, where he allegedly threatened Islamabad additional sessions to judge Zeba Chaudhry for extending PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's remand.

The party had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to grant Khan transit bail till August 25, but the court had directed the former premier to approach an ATC as it was a terror case.

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to "terrorise" police officials and the judiciary, reported Geo News.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

Earlier, Khan has not appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Islamabad Police to probe the matter despite three notices.

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, the PTI chair had warned that he would "not spare" Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for allegedly torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

"We will not spare the IG and DIG," he said while addressing the rally. The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her, reported Geo News.

The ex-PM led the rally in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to "gruesome torture" in police custody.

