Pakistan: Need three months to drain out floodwater, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

“Flooding and rainfall have destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with around 1,500 deaths,” the Chief Minister told reporters as quoted by ARY News.
Flooded area on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province. Pic/AFP
Three to six months will be required to drain out rain and floodwater from submerged areas of Sindh province of Pakistan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday. “Flooding and rainfall have destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with around 1,500 deaths,” the Chief Minister told reporters as quoted by ARY News.
Shah was accompanied by the acting governor of Sindh Siraj Durrani. “The people have lost livestock of around 50 billion rupees,” Sindh Chief Minister said. Commenting on power load shedding in scorching weather in Karachi, the chief minister said, “We have communicated to the prime minister and the power division that we are not satisfied with the performance of the power supply companies”.
Also Read: Bengaluru drowned, then why are lakes not full, asks experts
The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the death toll from floods in the country has reached 1,391. The United Nations released a report on Friday and said that the natural disaster had interrupted the education of nearly 3.5 million children in the country. The UN report further stated that floods have also added to the miseries of refugees as nearly 8,00,000 refugees live in districts officially notified as ‘calamity hit’ in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Turkey-based Anadolu agency reported.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever