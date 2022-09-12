Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistan Need three months to drain out floodwater says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Pakistan: Need three months to drain out floodwater, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Updated on: 12 September,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

“Flooding and rainfall have destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with around 1,500 deaths,” the Chief Minister told reporters as quoted by ARY News.

Pakistan: Need three months to drain out floodwater, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Flooded area on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province. Pic/AFP


Three to six months will be required to drain out rain and floodwater from submerged areas of Sindh province of Pakistan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday. “Flooding and rainfall have destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with around 1,500 deaths,” the Chief Minister told reporters as quoted by ARY News.


Shah was accompanied by the acting governor of Sindh Siraj Durrani. “The people have lost livestock of around 50 billion rupees,” Sindh Chief Minister said. Commenting on power load shedding in scorching weather in Karachi, the chief minister said, “We have communicated to the prime minister and the power division that we are not satisfied with the performance of the power supply companies”.

Also Read: Bengaluru drowned, then why are lakes not full, asks experts 


The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the death toll from floods in the country has reached 1,391. The United Nations released a report on Friday and said that the natural disaster had interrupted the education of nearly 3.5 million children in the country. The UN report further stated that floods have also added to the miseries of refugees as nearly 8,00,000 refugees live in districts officially notified as ‘calamity hit’ in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Turkey-based Anadolu agency reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you know there is a Government Press library at Charni Road?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pakistan islamabad world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK