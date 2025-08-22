Breaking News
Pakistan SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 2023 violence cases

Pakistan SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 2023 violence cases

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Khan’s PTI hailed the ruling, but would not be released due to his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan, 72, had filed a petition for bail in a Lahore anti-terrorism court in the cases related to the riots

Pakistan SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 2023 violence cases

Imran Khan will not be released due to his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case. FILE PIC AFP

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 violence.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 violence.

Khan’s supporters resorted to vandalism and violence on May 9, 2023, after he was detained by law enforcement authorities in Islamabad. Several cases were launched against Khan and leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged role.



Khan’s PTI hailed the ruling, but would not be released due to his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan, 72, had filed a petition for bail in a Lahore anti-terrorism court in the cases related to the riots. 


