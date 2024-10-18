Theadministration's imposition of Section 144 comes as part of a broader strategy to maintain peace and security in the city, especially in light of recent developments. According to the notification, the authorities are keen to prevent any potential unrest or gatherings that could escalate into security threats. This two-day ban targets any public gatherings involving five or more people, including rallies and processions, to ensure the safety of the citizens. As per ANI, this decision has been made to manage the heightened risk of disturbances during this period.In addition to Karachi, the Punjab government has also followed suit, imposing Section 144 across the province for the same two days—October 18 and 19. The provincial administration issued a notification, banning all forms of protests, political gatherings, and public events during this time frame. The reasoning behind this preventive action stems from concerns that such large gatherings could become soft targets for potential terrorist attacks. The government is committed to ensuring public safety and security, especially as certain districts in Punjab have seen heightened tensions and unrest in recent times.As per ANI, the government has highlighted that maintaining law and order is the primary focus during these critical days. The notification emphasises that the restrictions are not just about controlling political activities, but are more significantly aimed at averting any mischief or threats to public safety.Earlier in October, Karachi had imposedfor four days—from October 13 to 16—in preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held on October 15-16. The administration took proactive steps to prevent any disruptions during the high-profile event. Similarly, in Punjab, Section 144 was also imposed in five districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu, where the ban covered political rallies and sit-ins due to security concerns.Both the Karachi and Punjab administrations are working in unison to maintain law and order, utilising these temporary bans to ensure that peace prevails and public safety remains intact in these potentially volatile situations. These measures reflect the government's determination to proactively address security challenges and prevent any incidents that could disrupt public peace and safety.