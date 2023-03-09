Pakistan: Six militants killed by forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 March,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies |

Top

The forces shot dead six militants in a shootout on Wednesday in the Datta Khel area of the tribal North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan

Map of Pakistan; used for representational purpose. Pic/istock


Pakistani security forces gunned down six wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing has said.


The forces shot dead six militants in a shootout on Wednesday in the Datta Khel area of the tribal North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday.



Those killed were wanted by the forces for various terror attacks on law enforcers and the civilian population.


Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the slain militants.

Also read: Peshawar suicide bomber entered mosque dressed in police uniform, claims officer

Earlier in February this year, in a similar operation, Pakistan's security forces gunned down six Tehreek-i-Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a police official, the militants were planning an attack at the Abbassa Khattak police post in the district. Acting on the tip-off, an operation was launched, in which six TTP militants were killed following a shootout that ensued between the security squad and the terrorists. Weapons, ammunition, and grenades were recovered from the possession of those killed.

(Curated with inputs from PTI)

