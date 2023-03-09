Pakistan: Six militants killed by forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The forces shot dead six militants in a shootout on Wednesday in the Datta Khel area of the tribal North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan

Map of Pakistan; used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

Pakistani security forces gunned down six wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing has said.

Those killed were wanted by the forces for various terror attacks on law enforcers and the civilian population.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the slain militants.

Earlier in February this year, in a similar operation, Pakistan's security forces gunned down six Tehreek-i-Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a police official, the militants were planning an attack at the Abbassa Khattak police post in the district. Acting on the tip-off, an operation was launched, in which six TTP militants were killed following a shootout that ensued between the security squad and the terrorists. Weapons, ammunition, and grenades were recovered from the possession of those killed.

(Curated with inputs from PTI)