One of the meetings was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir.

Afghan refugees arrive at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Listen to this article Pakistan to send registered Afghan refugees back home x 00:00

The Pakistan government has devised a plan to move registered Afghan refugees out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and gradually repatriate them back to their country. Authorities have also been directed to implement the plan without making any public announcement, Dawn newspaper reported. It reported that the plan was finalised in a series of meetings presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week. One of the meetings was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Phase I of the relocation plan, Afghan nationals having the Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) will be “immediately” moved out of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They will then be sent back to Afghanistan alongside illegal and undocumented refugees. ACC is an identification document issued to registered Afghan nationals by Pakistan.

According to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration, ACC gives temporary legal status to Afghans during their stay in Pakistan. However, the federal government makes the decision on the duration for which the ACC would remain valid. Afghans who have a Proof of Registration Card (PoR), which allows them to stay anywhere in Pakistan legally, will be repatriated in the second phase of the plan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever