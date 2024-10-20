Members of the Women Workers Forum (WWF) in Pakistan have called on the government to take immediate action to protect gig workers, particularly women, facing socio-economic challenges due to climate change and unreliable internet access.

Members of the Women Workers Forum (WWF) in Pakistan have urged the government to take immediate steps to safeguard the livelihoods of gig workers, who are facing increasing challenges from socio-economic factors like climate change and unreliable internet access.

The WWF, representing gig and platform workers across the nation, emphasised that these issues disproportionately affect women, who are among the most vulnerable in the platform economy. During a recent meeting, Samia Zahid, Chairperson of the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA), called for the regulation of online businesses to protect workers from exploitation. She stated, "Many platform workers are overworked and underpaid, often lacking basic legal protections. It's time for the government to step in to ensure fairness and transparency in online work."

Dur-e-Shawar from the WWF highlighted how these socio-economic challenges contribute to an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) and the growing care burden on women. She noted, "When women lose income due to work disruptions from extreme weather or unreliable internet, they are at a higher risk of domestic violence and other forms of exploitation. Furthermore, the added responsibilities at home, combined with the pressure to earn, are pushing women deeper into poverty."

Ayesha, a gig worker with seven years of experience across various digital platforms, shared her experience: "I work tirelessly and never know when I'll receive my salary. The uncertainty and lack of a clear payment timeline affect my mental health." She pointed out that while platform work offers flexibility, it often leads to delayed payments, inconsistent earnings, and mental stress due to job insecurity.

According to ANI, the WWF and platform workers collectively called on the government to regulate online businesses to protect gig workers from exploitation. They underscored the need for fair contracts, timely payments, and transparent working conditions.

Moreover, they demanded that gig workers be legally recognised under Pakistan's labour laws, ensuring they receive essential rights such as minimum wage, social security, paid leave, and proper contracts. They also emphasised the importance of securing the right to collective bargaining and freedom of association, allowing platform workers to organise and form unions to advocate for better wages and working conditions.

The forum further called for policies to address the rise in gender-based violence linked to economic stress, ensuring that women platform workers have access to GBV protection mechanisms and support services. They also stressed the need to improve digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to provide reliable and affordable internet access, enabling workers to maintain a stable income.

Additionally, the WWF urged the government to develop targeted social safety programmes to protect vulnerable platform workers, especially women, from income loss during extreme weather events and other crises. They called on digital platform companies to implement worker-friendly policies, including clear payment timelines, improved mental health support, and effective mechanisms for addressing worker grievances.

As per ANI, the Women Workers Forum is determined to advocate for the rights and protections of gig workers in Pakistan, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

(With Inputs from ANI)