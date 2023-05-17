During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, the NSC resolved to apprehend all those responsible for the violent attacks, including their facilitators and the leaders who incited the vandalism, within 72 hours

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pak's top security body backs Army's decision to try arsonists under Army Act x 00:00

Pakistan's highest security body, the National Security Committee (NSC), has endorsed the decision made by top Army commanders to invoke the stringent Army Act and Official Secrets Act against individuals involved in attacking key military installations following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, the NSC resolved to apprehend all those responsible for the violent attacks, including their facilitators and the leaders who incited the vandalism, within 72 hours.

However, the proposal to try the arsonists under the rigorous Army Act has faced severe criticism from human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the National Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, expressed concern, stating, "It is alarming to note that the Pakistani Army intends to try civilians under military laws, potentially in military courts. Trying civilians in military courts is contrary to international law."

Dissanayake emphasized that any suggestion of trying civilians in military courts contradicts Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law. The statement further asserted that this move appeared to be an intimidation tactic, aimed at suppressing dissent through the fear of an institution that has never been held accountable for its overreach.

On May 9, violence erupted across Pakistan when Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party set buildings and vehicles on fire, attacked police and military personnel, and targeted installations, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals.

Also read: Tragic shooting at girls' school in Pakistan claims one life, seven injured

In response to the situation, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) tweeted its strong opposition to using the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians. While acknowledging the need to hold those responsible for arson and damage to public and private property accountable, the HRCP stressed that these individuals are entitled to due process. The HRCP further suggested transferring the cases of civilians previously tried under these acts to civil courts.

During the NSC meeting, attended by key ministers and officials, solidarity with the armed forces was expressed, and May 9 was designated as a "black day." The committee endorsed the decision made at the corps commanders' meeting to try the "attackers" under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act, affirming its commitment to ensuring justice and holding those who targeted defense installations accountable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the NSC meeting, emphasized that the planners and leaders of the May 9 riots, who attacked military installations and disrespected martyrs, would be punished and brought to justice. He emphasized the nation's demand for the punishment of wrongdoers to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Regarding the attack on the Corps Commander House, the prime minister lamented, "Jinnah House is not just a building—it housed the sons that protected Pakistan. But they destroyed it and reduced it to ashes."

Supporters of Imran Khan also stormed the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi. The prime minister stated that he had instructed the relevant authorities not to show leniency to those involved in destruction, even if he were to request any favors, while also ensuring that no innocent individuals are punished based on his orders.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on a TV show that the government had evidence that the demonstrators received training at the Zaman Park residence of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)