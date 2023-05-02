Breaking News
Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

Updated on: 02 May,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Adnan, a father of nine, had been detained 12 times in his life and had gone on strike multiple times to protest against his detention without charge

Khader Adnan. Pic/Twitter@WAFANewsEnglish

Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison
The Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) announced on Tuesday, May 2, that Khader Adnan, a 44-year-old Palestinian detainee in Israel, has died after an 86-day hunger strike in protest against his detention.


The Israel Prison Services (IPS) informed the prisoners that Adnan, who hailed from the town of Arraba in the southern part of the West Bank city of Jenin, was taken into custody on February 5 and had refused to take any additives or receive medical treatment during his long hunger strike.



Adnan, a father of nine, had been detained 12 times in his life and had gone on strike multiple times to protest against his detention without charge.

The IPS reported that Adnan was discovered unconscious in his prison cell this morning and was subsequently transferred to a hospital where he was declared dead.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

news world news palestine israel tel aviv

