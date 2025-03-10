Breaking News
Panama sets free detained US deportees

Updated on: 10 March,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Panama City
Agencies |

Deportees will have the option of extending their stay by 60 days if they need it, but after that many don’t know what they will do. 

Migrants after leaving the San Vicente shelter. Pic/AFP

Panama on Saturday released dozens of migrants who were held for weeks in a remote camp after being deported from the US, telling them they have 30 days to leave the nation. Deportees will have the option of extending their stay by 60 days if they need it, but after that many don’t know what they will do. 


The deportees include migrants from China, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal and other nations who spent weeks detained in poor conditions by the Panamanian government, which has said it wants to work with the Trump administration.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


