Panama sets free detained US deportees

Migrants after leaving the San Vicente shelter. Pic/AFP

Panama on Saturday released dozens of migrants who were held for weeks in a remote camp after being deported from the US, telling them they have 30 days to leave the nation. Deportees will have the option of extending their stay by 60 days if they need it, but after that many don’t know what they will do.

The deportees include migrants from China, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal and other nations who spent weeks detained in poor conditions by the Panamanian government, which has said it wants to work with the Trump administration.

