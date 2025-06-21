Breaking News
Paris River Seine will open for public swimming soon

Paris: River Seine will open for public swimming soon

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Paris
A year after Olympic athletes competed in the Seine, Parisians and tourists will be allowed to swim in the river from July 5, thanks to enhanced water treatment and cleanup efforts. French authorities confirm the information

Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5. File pic/AFP

A year on from athletes competing in the River Seine during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, French authorities guarantee the water will be safe for the public to swim in this summer. Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5, weather permitting. 

Last year, water treatment systems were installed. “For the games, we cleaned up three quarters of the Seine and the water was 100 per cent ready for bathing on dry days,” said an official.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


paris news world news Paris Olympics 2024 International news

