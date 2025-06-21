A year after Olympic athletes competed in the Seine, Parisians and tourists will be allowed to swim in the river from July 5, thanks to enhanced water treatment and cleanup efforts. French authorities confirm the information

Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5. File pic/AFP

A year on from athletes competing in the River Seine during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, French authorities guarantee the water will be safe for the public to swim in this summer. Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5, weather permitting.

Last year, water treatment systems were installed. “For the games, we cleaned up three quarters of the Seine and the water was 100 per cent ready for bathing on dry days,” said an official.

