Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital

Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital

Updated on: 18 March,2025 01:54 PM IST  |  Lima
AP |

Top

President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree saying that the state of emergency will last 30 days, and authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order

Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital

President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree saying that authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement during the 30-day emergency period. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Peru declares emergency amid surge of violence and deploys the army in capital
x
00:00

Peru's President declared a state of emergency in the capital on Monday and ordered the deployment of soldiers to help police address a surge of violence, amid widespread outcry a day after the killing of a popular singer.


President Dina Boluarte's government published a decree saying that the state of emergency will last 30 days, and authorities will restrict some rights, including the freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army would be able to detain people without a judicial order.


Peru has seen an increase of killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent months. Police reported 459 killings from January 1 to March 16, and 1,909 extorsion reports in January alone. But outrage crested after the killing Sunday of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10.


In Congress, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez for what they say is a lack of a plan to fight rising violence. The vote is expected to be discussed in the Congress' plenary later this week.

Flores was shot to death early Sunday when assailants attacked the bus he and bandmates were traveling after a concert in Lima. Cumbia is a Latin music style that people dance to the rhythm of drums, maracas and other instruments.

The attack against the popular singer was not the only violent event over the weekend. On Saturday, an object exploded at a restaurant in the capital, injuring at least 11 people.

Boluarte's government previously decreed a state of emergency in an attempt to stem the violence between September and December. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

peru International news world news news south america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK