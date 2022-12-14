Peru’s new leader offers early election as seven die in protests

President Dina Boluarte, previously vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him. Castillo supporters argue Boluarte was not elected by the people

A supporter of Peruvian former President Pedro Castillo uses a sling ring to throw a stone at riot police in Lima Monday. Pic/AFP

Peru’s new president offered lawmakers a plan to bring elections forward by two years on Monday, after the ouster of her predecessor last week sparked protests that have left at least seven dead.

President Dina Boluarte, previously vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him. Castillo supporters argue Boluarte was not elected by the people. Demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand new elections, some calling for Congress to be shuttered and Castillo released.

The head of the Peru ombudsman’s office, Eliana Revollar, said seven people died during two days of protests from gunshot wounds. Peru’s sixth president in past five years said she was proposing to move up the next general election to April 2024. It was scheduled for 2026.

