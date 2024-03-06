Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Philippine Chinese ships collide in South China Sea
<< Back to Elections 2024

Philippine, Chinese ships collide in South China Sea

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

The BRP Sindangan of the Philippine coast guard had minor structural damage from the collision that happened shortly after dawn

Philippine, Chinese ships collide in South China Sea

Chinese Coast Guard ships use water cannons at the Philippine civilian boat. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Philippine, Chinese ships collide in South China Sea
x
00:00

Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collided in the disputed South China Sea and four Filipino crew members were injured Tuesday in high-seas confrontations as Southeast Asian leaders gathered for an Asian summit where alarm over Beijing’s aggression at sea was expected to be raised.


The Chinese coast guard ships and accompanying vessels blocked the Philippine coast guard and supply vessels off the disputed Second Thomas Shoal and executed dangerous maneuvers that caused two minor collisions between the Chinese ships and two of the Philippine vessels, Philippine officials said.


The BRP Sindangan of the Philippine coast guard had minor structural damage from the collision that happened shortly after dawn. Over an hour later, another Chinese coast guard ship first blocked then collided with a supply boat the Philippine coast guard was escorting, the Philippine officials said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news manila philippines china beijing International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK