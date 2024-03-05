Breaking News
China Myanmar high on ASEAN summit agenda
Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that starts in Melbourne on Monday marks 50 years since Australia became the first official partner of the ASEAN bloc

China, Myanmar high on ASEAN summit agenda

World leaders at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Pic/AP

An increasingly assertive China and a humanitarian crisis in Myanmar are likely to be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Australia for a rare summit this week. The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that starts in Melbourne on Monday marks 50 years since Australia became the first official partner of the ASEAN bloc.


Leaders of nine of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to attend the three-day summit, with Myanmar excluded from political representation over its failure to stem violence in that country. Australia has hosted ASEAN leaders once before in Sydney in 2018.


2021
Year military junta seized control of Myanmar


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

