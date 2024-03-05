China, Myanmar high on ASEAN summit agenda

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that starts in Melbourne on Monday marks 50 years since Australia became the first official partner of the ASEAN bloc

World leaders at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Pic/AP

An increasingly assertive China and a humanitarian crisis in Myanmar are likely to be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Australia for a rare summit this week. The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit that starts in Melbourne on Monday marks 50 years since Australia became the first official partner of the ASEAN bloc.

Leaders of nine of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to attend the three-day summit, with Myanmar excluded from political representation over its failure to stem violence in that country. Australia has hosted ASEAN leaders once before in Sydney in 2018.

2021

Year military junta seized control of Myanmar

