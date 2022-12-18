Philippine Communist Party founder dies in exile at 83

The cause of death was not disclosed in the statement

Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late on Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the party’s spokesman, Marco Valbuena, said in a statement on Saturday. The cause of death was not disclosed in the statement.

Sison had lived in self-exile in The Netherlands since then-President Corazon Aquino released him from detention in 1986, shortly after the People Power revolt overthrew dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father and namesake of the current Philippine president. Sison died 10 days before the party he founded in 1968 was marking its 54th anniversary on December 26.

Its armed wing, the New People’s Army, was established months later in March 1969, numbering only about 60 Maoist fighters armed with nine automatic rifles and 26 single-shot rifles and pistols. But the movement gradually grew and expanded across the impoverished nation. Battle setbacks, surrenders and infighting, however, have weakened the guerrilla group, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and remains a major Philippine security threat. The communist rebellion has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead. It also has stunted economic development.

