Philippine Navy peacefully sails to disputed shoal in South China Sea

The strategic site has seen violent clashes between the two nations for years

A Chinese vessel water cannons a civilian boat during a resupply mission at the Second Thomas Shoal, in March. Pic/Getty Images

Philippine government personnel transported food and other supplies on Saturday to a fiercely disputed shoal occupied by a Filipino navy contingent but closely guarded by Beijing's forces in the South China Sea and no confrontations were reported, Philippine officials said.

It was the first Philippine government supply trip to the Second Thomas Shoal, which has been the scene of increasingly violent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine forces, since the Philippines and China reached a deal a week ago to prevent clashes, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said in a statement.

