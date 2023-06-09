Breaking News
Philippine villagers near volcano told to evacuate

Philippine villagers near volcano told to evacuate

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies

Villagers living within a 6 km radius of Mayon volcano’s crater were told to leave the long-designated permanent danger zone and move to safer grounds due to the danger of volcanic emissions, lava flows, rockfalls and other hazards, officials said

Mayon spews white smoke as seen from the Albay province, central Philippines. Pic/AP

Philippine officials on Thursday raised the alert level for one of the country’s most active volcanoes after superheated streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its upper slope in a condition they fear could lead to a hazardous eruption within days or weeks.


Villagers living within a 6 km radius of Mayon volcano’s crater were told to leave the long-designated permanent danger zone and move to safer grounds due to the danger of volcanic emissions, lava flows, rockfalls and other hazards, officials said.


Kilauea begins erupting again


An eruption takes place on the summit of Kilauea. Pic/AP
Kilauea—one of the most active volcanoes in the world—began erupting again on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of mesmerising, glowing lava that’s a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

philippines world news

