Philippine villagers near volcano told to evacuate

Mayon spews white smoke as seen from the Albay province, central Philippines. Pic/AP

Philippine officials on Thursday raised the alert level for one of the country’s most active volcanoes after superheated streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its upper slope in a condition they fear could lead to a hazardous eruption within days or weeks.

Villagers living within a 6 km radius of Mayon volcano’s crater were told to leave the long-designated permanent danger zone and move to safer grounds due to the danger of volcanic emissions, lava flows, rockfalls and other hazards, officials said.

Kilauea begins erupting again



An eruption takes place on the summit of Kilauea. Pic/AP

Kilauea—one of the most active volcanoes in the world—began erupting again on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of mesmerising, glowing lava that’s a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

