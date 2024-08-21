Philippines to process Afghans resettling in US

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said the agreement was undergoing final domestic procedures and needs to be finally ratified by Marcos before it takes effect.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos with US President Joe Biden

The Philippines has agreed to a request by the United States to temporarily host a US immigrant visa processing centre for a limited number of Afghan nationals aspiring to resettle in America, the treaty allies announced on Tuesday.

The Philippines government’s approval of the request, which initially faced local concerns over potential security and legal issues, reflects how relations between Manila and Washington have deepened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in 2022.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said the agreement was undergoing final domestic procedures and needs to be finally ratified by Marcos before it takes effect. A senior Philippine official said only 150-300 applicants would be accommodated under the deal. The US Department of Foreign Affairs said the US government will bear the costs for the stay of the Afghan nationals.

