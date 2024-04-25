Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash

Updated on: 25 April,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Anchorage (US)
AP , PTI |

Top

The Northwest Arctic Borough said heating fuel in Kobuk was USD 15.45 a gallon in 2022. The Alaska Energy Authority said barges usually deliver fuel to coastal communities

Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
x
00:00

One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said on Wednesday. The pilot had made radio contact about the in-fight emergency shortly after taking off, said Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska regional office.


They were attempting to return to Fairbanks International Airport when they lost contact, he said. The plane crashed about 7 miles (11 kilometers) outside Fairbanks, hitting a steep hill and sliding down an embankment to the bank of the Tanana River. Alaska State Troopers say no survivors were found. The plane departed Fairbanks just before 10 a.m., loaded with 3,200 gallons (12,100 litres) of heating oil for Kobuk, an Inupiat village of less than 200 people located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) northwest of Fairbanks. Johnson said there was also about 1,200 gallons of aviation fuel aboard the C54D-DC Skymaster plane, a World War II-era airplane that had been converted to a freighter. It is difficult and expensive to get fuel to rural Alaska villages, which are remote and difficult to reach because of the state's limited road system.


The Northwest Arctic Borough said heating fuel in Kobuk was USD 15.45 a gallon in 2022. The Alaska Energy Authority said barges usually deliver fuel to coastal communities. But in villages where barges can't run or it's not economically feasible, air tankers will deliver fuel but that is even limited by sea or river ice, water levels or ice road availability. The C54D-DC is a military version of the Douglas DC-4, which was a World War II-era airplane. The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have been converted to freighters. The NTSB has three investigators on the scene. The plane was registered to Alaska Air Fuel of Wasilla. Phone messages left for the company have not been returned. The pilots' names have not been released.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america news world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK