Psychologist is 1st Peruvian to be euthanised

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Lima
Agencies |

"Ana's struggle to die with dignity has helped educate thousands of Peruvians about this right," her lawyer said

Psychologist is 1st Peruvian to be euthanised

Ana Estrada suffered from an incurable disease. Pic/X

A Peruvian psychologist who had an incurable disease polymyositis that weakened her muscles and left her bedridden for several years died by euthanasia, her lawyer said, becoming the first person in the country to obtain the right to die with medical assistance.


Ana Estrada fought for years in Peruvian courts for the right to choose to die, and became a celebrity in the conservative country where euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal.


In 2022, Estrada was granted an exception by the nation’s Supreme Court, which upheld a ruling by a lower court that gave Estrada the right to decide when to end her life, and said those who helped her would not be punished. She is the first person to obtain the right in Peru.


“Ana’s struggle to die with dignity has helped educate thousands of Peruvians about this right,” her lawyer said.

