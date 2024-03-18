Indulge in Nikkei cuisine at Yazu in Lower Parel to explore Peruvian and Japanese fusion flavours

The Nikkei cuisine first developed by Japanese emigrants who settled in Peru and other regions of the world, introduced a flavour of Japanese spices and cooking techniques into the Peruvian dishes, merging it seamlessly with Peru’s multicultural heritage and cuisine

The Nikkei Food Festival at Yazu in Lower Parel starts from March 18. Photo Courtesy: Yazu

If you love trying out new food , then Yazu, the pan-Asian Supper Club in Lower Parel is hosting a unique festival that will let diners explore the exotic fusion of flavours of the Peruvian and Japanese culture with their Nikkei Food Festival from March 18. The festival introduces Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian dishes prepared thr ough Japanese techniques, and is sure to bring delight all food connoisseurs and newbies alike.



Talking about the festival, Chef Vadim says “We are very excited to bring the Nikkei food festival to Yazu. We've carefully chosen ingredients from Peru and combined them with Japanese cooking techniques to create a unique dining experience. Our menu features a variety of dishes including options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, all crafted with love and passion to bring exotic flavours to your plate and sure to leave you spoilt for choice.”



The Nikkei cuisine first developed by Japanese emigrants who settled in Peru and other regions of the world, introduced a flavour of Japanese spices and cooking techniques into the Peruvian dishes, merging it seamlessly with Peru’s multicultural heritage and cuisine and making a cuisine that honoured their heritage and culture away from home. Combining the delicate flavours of Japanese cuisine with the bold and spicy ingredients of Peru, Nikkei cuisine offers a unique dining experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of both countries. From succulent ceviches to flavorful tiraditos each dish is carefully crafted to tantalise your senses and leave you craving for more.



The Nikkei food being new to the city and slowly gaining popularity showcases how Yazu is trying to engage diners into a culinary adventure and treat their taste buds.

The menu boasts an array of Peruvian vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes made with Japanese ingredients, techniques and lens. Ceviche is the star of Peruvian cuisine and also the national dish of Peru, so it only seems fit to indulge in the much-loved, classical Nikkei De Pescado Ceviche made with Yellow Tail fish cured with Coconut base Yuzu citrus & Grenadine flavour with Red Thai Chilli, Garlic, Sea Grapes, Coriander and Ginger Juice. Another favourite from Peruvian cuisine is the Tiradito, a raw fish cut in the shape of Japanese sashimi and filled with robust flavours, try the Pear & Beetroot Tiradito prepared with Pickled beetroot & Pear, Avocado, Yuzu, Bubu Arare, Sea Grapes, Aji Amarillo dressing & Yuzu Citrus.

Don’t forget to try the fire-side tasty grills or the ‘robatayaki’, if you are someone who loves who loves seafood and a freshly grilled meal then Furikake Prawns is the one for you, carefully made with Tiger Prawns grilled on Teppan mixed with Hibachi Boursin Cheese, serves on the bed of Furikake, your heart is sure to be content.