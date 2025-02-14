Breaking News
PIO jailed for hassling, threats to former Singaporean President

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Singapore
Agencies |

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 34, pleaded guilty to three harassment charges on February 12.

PIO jailed for hassling, threats to former Singaporean President

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar. Pic/Instagram/@Vickreman; (right) President Halimah Yacob. File pic

PIO jailed for hassling, threats to former Singaporean President
An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges such as an Instagram post on then President Halimah Yacob “deserves to be dragged out” and killed.


Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 34, pleaded guilty to three harassment charges on February 12. He also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence. Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.


He was out on bail for offences including harassment when he said in an Instagram story on April 30, 2023 that then President Halimah Yacob “deserves to be dragged out” and killed. Vickreman claims he published the post as he felt aggrieved over the executions of drug traffickers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

