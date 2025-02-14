Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 34, pleaded guilty to three harassment charges on February 12.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar. Pic/Instagram/@Vickreman; (right) President Halimah Yacob. File pic

Listen to this article PIO jailed for hassling, threats to former Singaporean President x 00:00

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges such as an Instagram post on then President Halimah Yacob “deserves to be dragged out” and killed.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 34, pleaded guilty to three harassment charges on February 12. He also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence. Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.

He was out on bail for offences including harassment when he said in an Instagram story on April 30, 2023 that then President Halimah Yacob “deserves to be dragged out” and killed. Vickreman claims he published the post as he felt aggrieved over the executions of drug traffickers.

