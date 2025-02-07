Breaking News
Plane carrying 10 goes off the radar in Alaska

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Anchorage
Agencies |

Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people in western Alaska, about 240 km southeast of Nome and about 640 km northwest of Anchorage

The aircraft lost contact 19 km offshore. Representation pic

Rescuers searched on Friday for any sign of a plane that went missing while carrying 10 people across Alaska’s Norton Sound south of the Arctic Circle. The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome on Thursday afternoon with nine passengers and a pilot, according. Authorities were working to determine its last known coordinates.


Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people in western Alaska, about 240 km southeast of Nome and about 640 km northwest of Anchorage. The disappearance marks the third major incident in US aviation in eight days.


A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing the six people onboard and another person on the ground. The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2.37 pm, and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air. The aircraft was 19 km offshore.


Small plane crashes near Sao Paulo

A small aircraft crashed on an avenue near downtown Sao Paulo, hitting vehicles Images on local media showed flaming wreckage. Local media outlets reported that at least two passengers had perished.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

