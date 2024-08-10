Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Watch video Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil all presumed dead

Watch video: Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil; all presumed dead

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
ANI |

Top

Flightradar24 data, according to CNN, showed that the Voepass plane departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo. Shortly after, it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time

Watch video: Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil; all presumed dead

Screen grab taken for a video released by Globo TV showing an aerial view of the wreckage of an airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Watch video: Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil; all presumed dead
x
00:00

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on Friday, CNN reported, quoting Brazil's Civil Defence.


The plane also struck several houses, according to CNN.



Flightradar24 data, according to CNN, showed that the Voepass plane departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo. Shortly after, it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time.


Flight 2283 was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, the airline said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board," the statement read.

The Brazilian airline confirmed that a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, near the city of Sao Paulo, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it had no information about the fate of those on board, but Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said it appears that all passengers are presumed to be dead, without offering further details, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Very sad news," he said in a social media post. "All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims," Al Jazeera reported.

Videos of the crash circulating on social media show the plane spiraling out of the sky and crashing to the ground.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sao paulo brazil news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK