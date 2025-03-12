During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude, saying, “The Mauritian platter is not only rich in flavours but also reflects the country’s diverse social fabric"

PM Modi is welcomed by the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel in Port Louis, Mauritius. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude, saying, “The Mauritian platter is not only rich in flavours but also reflects the country’s diverse social fabric. It embodies the shared heritage of India and Mauritius. The warmth of Mauritian hospitality carries the sweetness of our friendship.” The PM also extended his best wishes to President Gokhool and his wife on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, despite heavy rainfall, contingents from Mauritius and the Indian Navy conducted a full dress rehearsal at Champ de Mars ahead of the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations.

Gift of Gangajal

Modi, who arrived on a two-day state visit on Tuesday, gifted Gangajal from Maha Kumbh along with several other gifts to President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool.

Before meeting President Gokhool, PM Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

A Bihari welcome

Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora, with the women from the community honouring him through a traditional Bihari cultural performance known as Geet Gawai—a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

Modi honours former leaders

During his visit to the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden with the Mauritian prime minister, Modi laid a wreath at the concrete ‘Samadhi’ of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the founding father of Mauritius. He also laid a wreath at the ‘Samadhi’ of Anerood Jugnauth, former president and prime minister of Mauritius.

Launch of 20 new projects

Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, during his two-day visit, officials said. He will also announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation.

1968

Year Mauritius got independence from the UK

