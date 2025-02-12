PM Modi honors Marseille's contribution to India's freedom struggle, remembers Veer Savarkar's "courageous escape"

The city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, as it was here that Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during the India - France CEO forum in Paris, France. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon arriving in Marseille, paid tribute to the city's historical "significance" in India's freedom struggle, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of "Veer" Savarkar and thanking the French activists who supported him during his time of peril.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

The city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle, as it was here that Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody. According to the government website, amrit mahotsav.nic.in, " Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial, off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.

He was arrested at Marseilles by the British Police. The French government protested against this arrest on French soil to the Hague International Court. This brought Veer Savarkar and other Indian freedom fighters to prominence throughout the world." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Marseille ahead of their engagements in the city.

In Marseille, they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honor Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars. Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship. "India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

