During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country; he thanked Wong for the warm welcome

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (R) shaking hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L). Pic/AFP

PM Modi in Singapore: Prime Minister Modi meets counterpart Lawrence Wong, elevates ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

India and Singapore on Thursday elevated their bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and signed four MoUs, as PM Modi in Singapore held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong, reported news agency PTI.

During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singapore is not only a partner nation but it is an inspiration for every developing country.

"A new chapter in - ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.

"The leaders agreed to elevate the - ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," he said.

PM Modi in Singapore thanked Wong for the warm welcome.

"This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of premier. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G (the fourth-generation leaders), Singapore will progress even faster," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

"We also want to create many Singapores in India and I am happy that we are working together in this direction. The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism," he said.

He said the partnership between the two nations in skilling, digitalisation, mobility, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, Artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, sustainability and cyber security has become an identity of this mechanism, reported PTI.

"The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations," PM Modi said in a post on X after the talks.

PM Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

PM Modi receives red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House

Ahead of the talks with Wong, PM Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes months after Wong took over as premier and Modi began his third term as prime minister, reported PTI.

The two leaders also oversaw the exchange of four MoUs after the talks.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, reported PTI.

He would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Lee will host a lunch for PM Modi, reported PTI.

PM Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country's semiconductor ecosystem, reported PTI.

PM Modi and Wong will also visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

PM Modi flew to Singapore on Wednesday after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival Singapore.

(With inputs from PTI)