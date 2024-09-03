PM Modi, who arrived in Brunei on the first leg of his two-nation trip earlier in the day, is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to the country on a bilateral visit

PM Modi during a visit to Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new chancery premises of the Indian High Commission in Brunei on Tuesday, terming it as indicative of stronger ties between the two countries.

PM Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip earlier in the day, is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to the country on a bilateral visit.

"Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

"Reinforcing India-Brunei ties. PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Chancery building of Indian High Commission in Bandar Seri Begawan by unveiling a commemorative plaque," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi "lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque," inaugurating the new chancery premises, which embodies a "profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations", the MEA said in a press release.

The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements, it said.

"The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere," it said.

Modi also interacted with the members of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Brunei who were part of the ceremony, appreciating their contribution as a "living bridge" between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties.

"The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei's healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged," the release said.

The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship, which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA earlier said.

