PM Modi launches 2 India-assisted railway projects in Sri Lanka

PM Modi and Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka flag off a train at Anuradhapura station. Pic/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday travelled to the historic city of Anuradhapura in North-Central Sri Lanka and launched two India-assisted railway projects before wrapping up his three-day trip to the island nation.

Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple and paid respects at the revered Buddhist shrine in Anuradhapura, a spiritual city that is located at a distance of around 200 km from Colombo. Following the visit to the shrine, the two leaders inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of $91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signalling system from Maho to Anuradhapura. The signalling system has been built with Indian grant assistance of $14.89 million.

“These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.”

Lanka releases 11 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka on Sunday released 11 Indian fishermen as a special gesture, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed fishermen issue with a “humane approach”. The issue figured prominently during talks between PM Modi and Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday. “We also discussed issues related to fishermen’s livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter and emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats,” Modi said.

