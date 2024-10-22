PM Modi meets Iranian President on margins of BRICS summit in Russia; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia

Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," PM Modi wrote on X

PM Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pic/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasised the need for peace in West Asia and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties, amid heightened tension between Iran and Israel.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," Modi wrote on X in both English and Persian.

This was their first meeting after Pezeshkian became president in July following his victory in snap elections. Pezeshkian succeeded President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The two leaders had a "fruitful discussion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing here.

"Both the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and the prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions," Misri said.

President Pezeshkian emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved, the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Pezeshkian on his recent victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran. He also welcomed Iran in the BRICS family.

Both leaders emphasised the shared historical and civilisational ties between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

"The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, particularly the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic partnership," Misri said.

"Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Misri said Afghanistan also figured in the discussion between the two leaders. "Both of them underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region alongwith continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

President Pezeshkian acknowledged India's role in Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. "They agreed to continue their cooperation in various international forums," Misri said.

Prime Minister invited President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation, the MEA said.

The meeting between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that have shown signs of escalation. Israel has also said it was preparing for retaliation against Iran's missile attack earlier this month.

India has been expressing deep concern over the current situation in West Asia and called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi in September had called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region.

