Pic/ PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning IST) for a high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump. The discussions covered a range of crucial topics, including trade, defence, energy cooperation, and infrastructure development, according to PTI.

Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting, President Trump announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all US trading partners, a move that could have implications for India's trade with the US. As per PTI, the policy is expected to impact key Indian exports, particularly in the steel and aluminium sectors.

Before his meeting with President Trump, PM Modi held separate discussions with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. These talks focused on strategic cooperation and investment opportunities between the two nations.

According to PTI reports, the Trump administration is keen on expanding defence sales to India. As part of the discussions, both sides explored a deal for the co-production of Stryker armoured fighting vehicles in India. The two leaders also spoke about strengthening bilateral trade and minimising tariff-related disputes, with a potential trade agreement being considered to facilitate smoother economic ties.

During a joint press conference, President Trump described PM Modi as a "long-time friend" and acknowledged his leadership. “He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest,” Trump remarked, as per PTI.

In a notable development, President Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. He reiterated the United States' commitment to working with India in countering radical terrorism.

The discussions between PM Modi and President Trump also placed significant emphasis on trade relations. As per PTI reports, both leaders agreed to finalise the first phase of an ambitious trade deal by the end of the year. The agreement aims to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

At present, the annual trade between India and the US stands at approximately USD 130 billion, with the US holding a trade deficit of around USD 45 billion with India. According to PTI, both leaders emphasised their commitment to addressing trade barriers and expanding market access for key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and industrial goods.

The meeting also witnessed discussions on energy collaboration, with India agreeing to increase imports of American oil and gas to help reduce the trade deficit. Additionally, the two nations pledged to enhance investment opportunities for companies on both sides. PM Modi highlighted India’s ongoing efforts to attract greenfield investments, with several Indian companies, including Hindalco's Novelis and JSW Steel, making significant investments in US manufacturing sectors.

As per PTI, President Trump maintained his stance on fair trade, stating, “Whatever India charges, we will charge them,” reinforcing the administration’s commitment to a reciprocal tariff policy. However, he acknowledged India's recent measures to lower tariffs on key US exports, such as motorcycles, ICT products, and metals, and appreciated India's market access enhancements for US agricultural products like duck meat and medical devices.

Both leaders also discussed initiatives to strengthen trade in labour-intensive manufactured products and industrial goods. Furthermore, the two nations committed to deepening supply chain integration and creating opportunities for high-value investments in each other's economies.

PM Modi’s visit to Washington came just days after the US deported 104 Indian nationals in shackles, a move that sparked concerns in India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently stated in Parliament that India remains in contact with US officials to ensure the humane treatment of returning Indian deportees.

As per PTI, the high-profile meeting between PM Modi and President Trump reinforced the growing strategic and economic ties between India and the US, with both sides pledging to work towards greater cooperation in key sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)