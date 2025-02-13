Modi arrives in Washington to rousing welcome

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Washington
Becomes fourth leader hosted by President Trump within weeks of his appointment last month

PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from Indian Community, in Washington DC. Pic/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday. As he reached Blair House, the President’s Guest House where he will be staying during his visit to the US on February 12-13, he was accorded a rousing welcome by the Indian-American diaspora. 


Braving freezing temperatures and rain, the community welcomed him with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi Modi’ as they waved the Indian and American flags. Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month. As a symbolic gesture, the US flag at the Blair House was replaced with the Indian flag before PM Modi’s arrival.


Enhancing ties


Modi met the newly appointed US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and discussed India-US friendship, of which he said, she has been a “strong votary”. Modi also congratulated Hindu-American Gabbard on her confirmation as the US’ top intelligence official, as discussions focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and emerging threats.

Gifts for Vance’s daughter

During his visit to France for the AI Action Summit, Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of US Vice President JD Vance. This sustainable wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool, designed to enhance motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and promotes environmental conservation.

