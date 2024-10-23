Breaking News
Polish radio station deploys AI presenters

Polish radio station deploys AI ‘presenters’

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Warsaw
Agencies |

The station in Krakow city said its three avatars are designed to reach younger listeners by speaking about cultural, art and social issues including the concerns of LGBTQ+ people

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A Polish radio station has triggered controversy after dismissing its journalists and relaunching this week with AI-generated “presenters”.


Weeks after letting its journalists go, OFF Radio Krakow relaunched this week, with “the first experiment in Poland in which journalists... are virtual characters created by AI”.


The station in Krakow city said its three avatars are designed to reach younger listeners by speaking about cultural, art and social issues including the concerns of LGBTQ+ people.


Mateusz Demski, a journalist who hosted a show on the station, published a letter on Tuesday in protest.

