Pope Francis completely off mechanical ventilation, condition stable, say doctors

Pope Francis had a good night’s rest early Monday after apparently overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia. He is stable, off mechanical ventilation and shows no sign of new infection.

Doctors Gemelli Hospital, where the 88-year-old Pope has been hospitalised since February 14, spent all of Sunday without using the noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask that pumps oxygen into his lungs that he had to use following Friday’s coughing episode. Francis did continue to receive high flow supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube.

Friday’s respiratory crisis sparked fears of a new lung infection because Francis inhaled some vomit. Doctors aspirated it and said they needed 24 to 48 hours to determine if any new infection took hold. On Sunday evening, they said Francis remained stable, with no fever or signs of an infection, indicating he had overcome the crisis. His prognosis remained guarded, however, meaning he wasn’t out of danger.

