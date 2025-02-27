Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis continues to recover slowly

Pope Francis continues to recover ‘slowly’

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

Top

Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition

Pope Francis continues to recover ‘slowly’

People pray outside the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Pope Francis continues to recover ‘slowly’
x
00:00

Pope Francis continued his slow recovery from double pneumonia on Thursday. The Vatican said the 88-year-old once again slept well during the night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and was resting on Thursday morning.


Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition. They said his kidney insufficiency had receded and that a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the “normal evolution” as it is being treated.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pope francis vatican rome world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK