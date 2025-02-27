Pope Francis continues to recover ‘slowly’

Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition

People pray outside the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. PIC/AFP

Pope Francis continued his slow recovery from double pneumonia on Thursday. The Vatican said the 88-year-old once again slept well during the night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and was resting on Thursday morning.

Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition. They said his kidney insufficiency had receded and that a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the “normal evolution” as it is being treated.

