Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis skips window appearance over mild flu

Pope Francis skips window appearance over ‘mild flu’

Updated on: 27 November,2023 02:32 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

Top

Francis earlier this year was hospitalised for three days for what he later said was pneumonia and what the Vatican described as a case of bronchitis necessitating treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

Pope Francis skips window appearance over ‘mild flu’

Pope Francis appears at a window overlooking St Peter’s Square. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Pope Francis skips window appearance over ‘mild flu’
x
00:00

Pope Francis on Sunday was skipping his weekly appearance at a window overlooking St Peter’s Square, a day after the Vatican said he had come down with a mild flu.


In a brief statement, the Holy See’s press office said Francis would still recite the noon prayer, which is followed by his traditional blessing, from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives. His prayer will be televised live and shown on big screens in the square, where thousands of people generally flock to see the appearance at the open window. On Saturday, the Vatican said the pope, whose 87th birthday is next month, was taken to a Rome hospital to have a CT scan to rule out pulmonary complications and that the exam was negative.


Francis earlier this year was hospitalised for three days for what he later said was pneumonia and what the Vatican described as a case of bronchitis necessitating treatment with intravenous antibiotics. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pope francis news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK