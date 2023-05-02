Breaking News
Secret peace ‘mission,’ help for Ukraine kids

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Aboard the papal plane
“I’m available to do anything,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.” Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks this weekend

Pope Francis is greeted by Hungary President Katalin Novak during a farewell ceremony. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Pope Francis revealed that a secret peace “mission” in Russia’s war in Ukraine was underway, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.


Also read: 1 killed, 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum



“I’m available to do anything,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.” Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks this weekend.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

