Secret peace ‘mission,’ help for Ukraine kids

“I’m available to do anything,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.” Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks this weekend

Pope Francis is greeted by Hungary President Katalin Novak during a farewell ceremony. Pic/AP

Pope Francis revealed that a secret peace “mission” in Russia’s war in Ukraine was underway, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

