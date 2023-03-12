Breaking News
Pope Francis to celebrate 10th anniversary

Updated on: 12 March,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

On the contrary, with an agenda full of problems and plans and no longer encumbered by the shadow of Pope Benedict XVI, Francis, 86, has backed off from talking about retiring and recently described the papacy as a job for life

Pope Francis to celebrate 10th anniversary

File pic/AFP


Pope Francis celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election on Monday, outpacing the “two or three” years he envisioned for his papacy, and showing no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, with an agenda full of problems and plans and no longer encumbered by the shadow of Pope Benedict XVI, Francis, 86, has backed off from talking about retiring and recently described the papacy as a job for life.


History’s first Latin American pope already has made his mark and could have even more impact in the years to come. Yet a decade ago, he was so convinced he wouldn’t be elected as pope that he nearly missed the final vote as he chatted with a cardinal outside the Sistine Chapel. His plans will be covering the topics of sexual abuse, significance of synods, Latin mass, role of women and the LGBTQiA+ community.


